Narrow gap triggers audit in state treasurer’s race

TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race has not been called with mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday still to be tallied, along with provisional ballots.

Then, a recently passed state law requires all 105 counties to audit an additional 10% of their precincts because the race was decided by less than 1% on election night. This special audit requires a hand count that will take place later this week, said state elections director Brian Caskey.