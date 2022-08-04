 | Thu, Aug 04, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Narrow gap triggers audit in state treasurer’s race

At one point as results were being reported Tuesday night, the gap was about 20 votes.

By

State News

August 4, 2022 - 3:12 PM

Register file photo

TOPEKA — A narrow margin in the race for the Republican nomination for state treasurer triggered a new provision in state law requiring counties to conduct additional audits in especially close contests.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, Steven Johnson held a slim 771-vote lead over opponent Caryn Tyson. The race has not been called with mail-in ballots postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday still to be tallied, along with provisional ballots.

Then, a recently passed state law requires all 105 counties to audit an additional 10% of their precincts because the race was decided by less than 1% on election night. This special audit requires a hand count that will take place later this week, said state elections director Brian Caskey.

Related
August 3, 2022
August 3, 2022
July 29, 2022
July 11, 2022
Most Popular