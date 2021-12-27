 | Tue, Dec 28, 2021
Nearly all driver’s license offices reopened

Nearly all Kansas driver's license offices have reopened in recent months, following the COVID-19 pandemic. Staffing issues remain a challenge as the state scrambles to return to normal.

State News

December 27, 2021 - 12:25 PM

The Division of Vehicles has resumed travel to all but one county office in which they provided service before 2020. Photo by Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images

TOPEKA — Kansans can now have access to services provided by the Division of Vehicles for the Kansas Department of Revenue in all but one country driver’s license office that provided service before the pandemic, although workforce remains a concern at most locations.

All 116 driver’s license offices closed soon after the onset of COVID-19 in Kansas. Almost all have since resumed service, albeit with occasional closures. The single office the Division of Vehicles is not providing service to suspended operations because of business reasons.

In the past two weeks, the Salina office closed due to storm damage, and the Hutchinson office has closed temporarily because of a staffing shortage from COVID-19.

