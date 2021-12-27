Nearly all driver’s license offices reopened

TOPEKA — Kansans can now have access to services provided by the Division of Vehicles for the Kansas Department of Revenue in all but one country driver’s license office that provided service before the pandemic, although workforce remains a concern at most locations.

All 116 driver’s license offices closed soon after the onset of COVID-19 in Kansas. Almost all have since resumed service, albeit with occasional closures. The single office the Division of Vehicles is not providing service to suspended operations because of business reasons.

In the past two weeks, the Salina office closed due to storm damage, and the Hutchinson office has closed temporarily because of a staffing shortage from COVID-19.