New faces on state education board
Democrats gained a seat on the Kansas State Board of Education in Tuesday's election, shrinking the Republican majority on the 10-member board to 6-4.
Democrats gained a seat on the Kansas State Board of Education in Tuesday’s election, shrinking the Republican majority on the 10-member board to 6-4.
TOPEKA — A Democrat in eastern Kansas flipped a state education board position previously held by a conservative Republican, shifting the board’s makeup to four Democrats and six Republicans.
Four Republicans were elected Tuesday to the remaining open seats on the Kansas State Board of Education, which oversees Kansas public schools. The winners filled five open seats on the 10-member board after current seat holders declined to run for reelection.
Northeastern district
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Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
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