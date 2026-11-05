New faces on state education board

Democrats gained a seat on the Kansas State Board of Education in Tuesday's election, shrinking the Republican majority on the 10-member board to 6-4.
From left, Republican Amy Cawvey, Democrat Amy Diediker, Republican Destry Brown, Republican Jean Clifford and Republican Alana McWilliams won election to the Kansas State Board of Education. Photo by Kansas Reflector composite from photos submitted by the candidates
by Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector
Published: November 5, 2026
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Democrats gained a seat on the Kansas State Board of Education in Tuesday’s election, shrinking the Republican majority on the 10-member board to 6-4.

TOPEKA — A Democrat in eastern Kansas flipped a state education board position previously held by a conservative Republican, shifting the board’s makeup to four Democrats and six Republicans.

Four Republicans were elected Tuesday to the remaining open seats on the Kansas State Board of Education, which oversees Kansas public schools. The winners filled five open seats on the 10-member board after current seat holders declined to run for reelection.

 Northeastern district

Tim Carpenter, Kansas Reflector

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