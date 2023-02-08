New Kansas bill restrict costs for insulin, diabetes equipment

TOPEKA — Rep. Heather Meyer is familiar with the battle between lifesaving medication and crippling medical debt.

Meyer, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 12, grew up with a single father who also had type 1 diabetes. With finances tight and health insurance unaffordable, the two had to ration bottles of insulin, reuse syringes and go without proper testing equipment, trying to gauge their blood sugar levels based on how they were feeling.

“We struggled constantly,” Meyer said. “And it was between rationing insulin and paying bills. And which are we going to do? We know we need to stay alive and we want to live. So we’re going to do our best with what we have to stay alive. But that meant our blood sugars were always running on the high side, or they would tank out because we were overcorrecting for a hike.”