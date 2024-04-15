 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Menu Search Log in

New Kansas law doubles crime victim funding

Legislation endorsed by Attorney General Kris Kobach and signed into law by Gov. Laura Kelly would raise the authorized level of statewide funding to crime victims to $500,000, up from $300,000.

By

State News

April 15, 2024 - 3:51 PM

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach welcoming signing into law a bill substantively elevating state financial awards to victims of crime. Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Kris Kobach celebrated doubling the maximum weekly compensation to Kansas crime victims and granting to members of the state board responsible for reviewing aid applications greater latitude to make awards based on the goal of avoiding profound injustice.

The legislation endorsed by Kobach and signed into law by Kelly would raise the authorized level of statewide funding provided crime victims to $500,000 annually from the current level of $300,000 each year. The bill approved by the Legislature on unanimous votes capped maximum individual payouts at $25,000.

Kelly said House Bill 2781  enabled the Crime Victims Assistance Fund to raise individual awards to $800 per week and would make it more likely survivors of crime had access to services needed to overcome trauma. The awards for victims of human trafficking would range from $350 to $800 per week.

Related
April 29, 2021
October 23, 2018
September 5, 2018
August 29, 2018
Most Popular