New map for state education board called ‘rotten’

The Kansas Senate proposed a redistricting map, named 'Apple,' for the Kansas Board of Education that placed four incumbents in competition. One hypothetical race pits a Salina Republican against a Garden City Republican.

March 29, 2022 - 2:54 PM

Jim Porter, chairman of the Kansas Board of Education, urged a Senate committee to consider an updated map of the board’s 10 districts that was proposed by current board members. Senate Republicans developed a map as well. Photo by (Kansas Reflector screen capture from Kansas Legislature YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — The Kansas Senate leadership proposed Monday a redistricting map for the 10-member Kansas Board of Education that critics indicated unnecessarily placed four incumbents in head-to-head showdowns.

The proposed map ran into opposition when unveiled during a meeting of the Senate Redistricting Committee, which previously contributed to shaping new Kansas Senate and U.S. House maps. The state Board of Education boundaries must include four contiguous Senate districts.

Under the “Apple” map offered by Senate Republicans in the form of Senate Bill 577, districts of the state Board of Education would be modified to create a hypothetical race between Salina Republican Deena Horst against Garden City Republican Jean Clifford.

