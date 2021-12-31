New year predicted to begin with extreme cold

There was no white Christmas this year, but Kansans will greet the New Year with bitter temperatures and a chance of snow.

A cold front will move into western Kansas Friday morning and move farther east across the state in the afternoon and evening. The cold front will also bring a chance for snow across the state on New Year’s Eve though the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

Forecasts call for initial rain/snow mix, most likely in the South Central region, and north winds of 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph producing bitterly cold wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees on New Year’s Day through Sunday morning.