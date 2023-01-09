 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
No charges from sex abuse cases

Investigators identified 188 clergy members suspected of committing various criminal acts from records that stretched to the 1950s.

January 9, 2023 - 3:46 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday that it has distributed 30 charging affidavits to prosecutors as part of its investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic priests but, so far, no charges have been filed.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt released the KBI’s report concluding an investigation of the state’s four Roman Catholic dioceses in Wichita, Salina, Dodge City and Kansas City, Kansas.

The bureau said it would continue to investigate clergy associated with the Society of Saint Pius X, a breakaway Catholic group with a large branch in St. Marys.

