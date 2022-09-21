 | Thu, Sep 22, 2022
Official: Kansas deputy used Taser on child with autism

September 21, 2022 - 2:39 PM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A state law enforcement oversight board reprimanded a Kansas sheriff’s deputy who used his Taser on a 12-year-old boy with autism while the boy was handcuffed and hogtied in the deputy’s vehicle.

However, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training chose not to revoke the law enforcement certification for former Jackson County deputy Matthew Honas despite finding that he used excessive force against the boy.

Honas was terminated from the Jackson County Sheriff’s department in March, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.

