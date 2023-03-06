Officials clash over education

TOPEKA — Kansas government officials clashed this week over education, with Gov. Laura Kelly promoting the full funding of special education and other politicians emphasizing private schools as a way to educate Kansas youths.

“I believe that they built schools before they built churches,” Kelly said during a Thursday Zoom meeting with education officials on special education funding. “If you’re from Kansas, you know what that means. That’s an incredibly high priority that Kansans put on education from the get-go. They even put it in the Constitution.”

Kelly has done a series of events to promote increased funding, as Kansas special education has been underfunded for years. Under Kansas law, the state has to provide 92% of the extra costs of special education, but the Legislature hasn’t met this requirement since 2011. The current level of funding sits around 71% statewide, according to the Kansas Association of School Boards. Districts have had to divert funds from general education programs to pay for special education costs.