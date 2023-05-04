Officials plan to cut down on foster placements

KANSAS CITY — The Kansas Department for Children and Families will work to reduce unnecessary foster care placements, said DCF Secretary Laura Howard, expressing optimism about new funding measures and legislation.

“This was a strong legislative session in terms of child welfare,” Howard said Wednesday. “Certainly the foster child and foster parent bill of rights were important pieces of legislation that we passed.”

Under the recently enacted foster care bill of rights, children will be told about their right to a stable environment, to experience the least number of placements possible,access adequate clothing and other belongings, conduct family visits, live with family when possible, attend school and participate in court proceedings, among other things.