Oil spill cleanup continues

Crude oil began flowing through the Keystone pipeline from Nebraska through Kansas to Oklahoma again this week.

For now, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires the pipeline segment to operate at a lower pressure than when it burst. The pressure must stay 20% lower than when the Keystone’s biggest-ever spill happened on Dec. 7 in north-central Kansas.

The federal agency won’t disclose what the operating pressure was on Dec. 7. It told the Kansas News Service to file an open records request.