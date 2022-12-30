 | Fri, Dec 30, 2022
Oil spill cleanup continues

State News

December 30, 2022 - 1:49 PM

The cleanup continues of the Keystone oil spill at Mill Creek in Washington County, Kansas. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY

Crude oil began flowing through the Keystone pipeline from Nebraska through Kansas to Oklahoma again this week.

For now, the U.S. Department of Transportation requires the pipeline segment to operate at a lower pressure than when it burst. The pressure must stay 20% lower than when the Keystone’s biggest-ever spill happened on Dec. 7 in north-central Kansas.

The federal agency won’t disclose what the operating pressure was on Dec. 7. It told the Kansas News Service to file an open records request.

