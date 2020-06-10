Menu Search Log in

One extreme to another

A cold front meant communities about three hours apart saw a temperature difference of 46 degrees. The front brought gusty winds to Allen County overnight.

June 10, 2020 - 9:54 AM

It wouldn’t be Kansas without wild weather swings every now and again.

A powerful cold front proved such a case Tuesday.

The National Weather Service reported the temperature in Salina at 3 p.m. was at 93. Three hours to the west, in Goodland, the temperature was 47.

