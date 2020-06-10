One extreme to another

It wouldn’t be Kansas without wild weather swings every now and again.
A powerful cold front proved such a case Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported the temperature in Salina at 3 p.m. was at 93. Three hours to the west, in Goodland, the temperature was 47.
