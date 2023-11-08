Opioid treatment funding planned to tackle overdoses

TOPEKA — As opioid overdoses in Kansas show no sign of slowing down, officials have unrolled new funding to tackle school-level prevention initiatives and stock more homes with emergency overdose treatments.

The Kansas Fights Addiction Grant Review Board has given a substance abuse treatment organization $594,519 for use in three projects throughout the state.

The organization, DCCA, will use the funds to implement a Douglas County school-based prevention program, distribute naloxone in Johnson, Shawnee and Wyandotte counties and increase men’s residential and outpatient treatment services. Naloxone is medication that can be used to quickly reduce or reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.