Osawatomie considers data center as a big swing to revitalize its economy

OSAWATOMIE, Kansas — Kids take their chances squeezing through the stationary rail cars that regularly cut this small town in two. Sometimes they brave the high, narrow road bridge leading over the tracks.

That gives Bret Glendening, the Osawatomie city manager, worries about how he’ll make things safer. He wonders how the town can afford to fix the once-elegant — now rusty — bridge that spans the Marais des Cygnes River. Or if it’ll ever catch up on basic street maintenance.

But the railroad business that helped build Osawatomie is long gone, taking away hundreds of jobs and leaving a hollowed-out tax base that leaves Glendenning struggling to pay for roads and scores of other things to fend off rural decay.

Now come plans to build a mid-sized data center flush with cash that would make the long-ago railroad boom look puny.

“I mean it’s huge,” Glendening said. “It’s massive.”

Compared to anything that’s come to town in his lifetime, Glendening said, “it’s like comparing the Earth to the Milky Way.”

Yet data centers are wildly unpopular right now for straining electrical grids, drinking oceans of water , generating noise and powering artificial intelligence that’s increasingly seen as a threat to your job — or even your species .

Cities and states that last year coveted the investments that data centers could bring have now begun to ban them, or at least impose enough regulation to force them to somebody else’s backyard . A proposed data center would go in on this plot of land across an old brick street from the Osawatomie State Hospital. Photo by Frank Morris / KCUR 89.3

That could let places like Osawatomie — small, rural and in need of investment — extract more from a data center-building industry that’s finding it ever harder to secure homes for its trillion-dollar investments.

That gives local officials like Glendening new leverage in negotiating terms for a data center considered for a weedy, 20-year-old business park that’s yet to see any actual business.

“It’s always been planned and hoped that (something like) this would eventually happen,” he said.

Now, Osawatomie and its some 4,000 residents have developers promising that a data center could revitalize the town about an hour’s drive southeast of Kansas City.

“They’re just going to sit on the edge of town and print money for the city,” said Charles Tinsley, a vice president with MDH Partners, the Atlanta firm financing the Osawatomie data center proposal.

“They’re not going to be asking for tons of tax breaks. They’re not going to be consuming a bunch of municipal services,” he said. “They’re not going to add more students to the classroom.”

Tinsley said the city could collect fees on the 500 megawatts of power the data center could use, as well as collecting sales and property taxes. Tinsley said the city could see an extra $30 million a year. The school district would collect an extra $10 million a year, and so could the county.

“This is huge,” said Glendening. “It’s going to allow us to do a lot of things that we have said we wanted to do for 20 years.”