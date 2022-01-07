 | Sat, Jan 08, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Outgoing Gardner superintendent gets $425,000 severance package

Amid the turmoil surrounding the election of several new board members, Gardner's superintendent of schools Pam Stranathan is exiting her post. As part of an agreement with the district, Stranathan is receiving $425,000 in severance to avoid a wrongful termination lawsuit.

By

State News

January 7, 2022 - 2:11 PM

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A Gardner school board has approved a $425,000 severance package for the district’s superintendent, who is leaving her post just a day before newly elected conservative board members who campaigned on ousting her take office.

The Gardner Edgerton School District board last month approved the severance package covering the remaining 18 months of Superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract, according to the Kansas City Star, which obtained the separation agreement through an open records request. The package covers Stranathan’s salary and benefits through June 2023, when her contract was set to expire.

Stranathan’s resignation takes effect Sunday. On Monday, new members take office, giving the board a 4-3 conservative majority.

Related
August 11, 2021
June 15, 2021
January 15, 2019
February 13, 2014
Most Popular