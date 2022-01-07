Outgoing Gardner superintendent gets $425,000 severance package

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A Gardner school board has approved a $425,000 severance package for the district’s superintendent, who is leaving her post just a day before newly elected conservative board members who campaigned on ousting her take office.

The Gardner Edgerton School District board last month approved the severance package covering the remaining 18 months of Superintendent Pam Stranathan’s contract, according to the Kansas City Star, which obtained the separation agreement through an open records request. The package covers Stranathan’s salary and benefits through June 2023, when her contract was set to expire.

Stranathan’s resignation takes effect Sunday. On Monday, new members take office, giving the board a 4-3 conservative majority.