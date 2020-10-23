Menu Search Log in

Pennsylvania Supreme Court issues ruling on ballots

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official.

October 23, 2020 - 3:47 PM

A voter prepares to drop off a ballot at a drop box outside Philadelphia City Hall. Photo by (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS)

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Friday on a key concern surrounding an avalanche of mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state, prohibiting counties from rejecting ballots because the voter’s signature on it may not resemble their signature on their registration form.

Two Republican justices joined five Democratic justices in the decision.

The verdict was a victory for the state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat who had asked the court to back her up in a legal dispute with President Donald Trump’s campaign and Republican lawmakers.

