MINNEAPOLIS, Kan. (AP) — Dale “Duster” Hoffman didn’t want a sorrowful funeral, so instead he got a parade.

KWCH-TV reports that residents of the small town of Minneapolis, Kansas, turned out Sunday for a parade honoring Hoffman, who died earlier this month at age 71.

Hoffman had said he wanted his friends and family to remember him with a fun and joyful gathering. More than 100 cars took part in driving down Main Street as part of the parade.