Parents of disabled children address Kansas Legislature again: ‘Families are drowning’

TOPEKA — Kansans who urged lawmakers to fix the state’s health care system weeks ago say their situations have become untenable.

Kathy Keck, a mother of five kids, three of whom have developmental and medical disabilities, said she left the workforce more than five years ago to care for her children. In September, Keck told lawmakers that she was struggling to find child care for her children, especially since she had a mastectomy scheduled and wouldn’t be able to do any heavy lifting for a six- to eight-week period.

With her daughter’s full-time nurse covering 52 hours a week, and her husband, a full-time nurse, handling 40 hours of child care per week, Keck was in charge of her daughter for about 76 hours per week, she said in testimony given to the Robert G. Bethell Joint Committee on Home and Community Based Services and KanCare Oversight.