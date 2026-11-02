Parsons lawmaker dies

Published: November 2, 2026
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Dan Goddard served in both the Kansas Senate and House
TOPEKA — Rep. Dan Goddard, who served in the Kansas House since 2023, died Thursday. He was 78.
Goddard was a Parsons Republican who served in the Kansas Senate from 2017 to 2021 and was elected in 2022 to the House.
In an interview with Kansas Reflector after announcing he would not run for reelection this year, Goddard said he had never dreamed of being a politician.
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Morgan Chilson, Kansas Reflector
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