Pediatrician to schools: Don’t give in to stupid lies about masks

A retired pediatrician from Leavenworth urged medical providers and school officials not to submit in the ongoing debate on the safety of masks. Those who propagate lies are "stupid," he said.

November 12, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Surging COVID-19 cases prompoted the CDC to recommend a return to masks in public indoor settings. Photo by KCUR

TOPEKA — Vernon Mills has a strong message for school officials who are tired of fighting with angry community members over the benefits of making students and staff wear face coverings.

The retired pediatrician from Leavenworth, speaking during a meeting Wednesday of health care providers and school officials, said a retreat from mask mandates in schools plays into the hands of people who propagate lies about COVID-19 and health safety protocols.

“And the answer is, that’s stupid,” Mills said. “Now, I’ll just call it that. It’s as stupid as you can possibly be. To see people still dying, case loads still going on everywhere. … You can see this hasn’t gone anywhere, and will not go anywhere, until people really start to vaccinate and do a better job of the things they’re supposed to, like wearing a mask.”

