GIRARD, Kan. (AP) — A Crawford County jail inmate has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another inmate, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Monday.

Gavin P. Wood, 25, of Arma was charged after inmate Dante Martinez, 20, of Pittsburg died on Saturday.

Corrections officers were alerted Saturday afternoon and found Martinez suffering from severe injuries. He died later at a Joplin, Missouri, hospital.