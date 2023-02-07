Proposed bill would take away public school funds for private, home schools

TOPEKA — A new education bill would funnel money into unregulated, unaccredited private schools, with lawmakers saying the legislation would protect parental authority.

The bill was promoted by lawmakers on the committee as a way for more Kansas students to access higher-quality education, but opponents say the bill is just the latest in a series of attempts to defund public schools.

House Bill 2218, which would become the “sunflower education equity act” if passed, was panned by education officials, including those from the Kansas National Association of Education, the Kansas Association of School Boards, public school officials and several Kansas State Board of Education members during a Monday hearing of the House K-12 Education Budget Committee.