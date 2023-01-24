Proposed bill would turn abortion control over to cities, counties

TOPEKA — A recently introduced bill would bring the abortion fight to the county and city level, allowing local government to limit access to reproductive health care.

The latest in a series of attempts to restrict abortion, Senate Bill 65 would give cities and counties the right to enact stricter laws on abortion than current state law. Sen. Chase Blasi, R-Wichita, introduced the bill without putting his name on it as a sponsor.

Under current state law, use of drugs or devices that inhibit ovulation, fertilization or implantation of the embryo — meaning birth control, such as IUDS, pills and condoms, are deemed legal, as is disposing of the products of in-vitro fertilization before implantation, such as fertilized eggs. The state, along with any political subdivision of the state, doesn’t have the right to prohibit these practices and devices. SB65 would keep this section of the law intact, but allow local governments to limit abortion.