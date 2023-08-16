 | Wed, Aug 16, 2023
Prosecutor says seized items should be returned to Kansas newspaper

The Marion County Record will get its newspaper equipment returned after the items were seized in a raid Friday. While an investigation surrounding an alleged identity theft case remains open, the Marion County attorney said he found no evidence the newspaper's equipment was involved.

State News

August 16, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Police raided the Marion County Record office Friday with a search warrant that free press attorneys and advocates say violated federal law. Photo by Sam Bailey/Kansas Reflector

MARION, Kansas (AP) — The prosecutor in Marion County, Kansas, said Wednesday that police should return all seized material to a weekly newspaper that was raided by officers in a case that has drawn national scrutiny of press freedom, with even the White House weighing in.

“This admin has been vocal about the importance of the freedom of press, here and around the globe,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily briefing on Wednesday. “That is the core value when you think about our democracy, when you think about the cornerstone of our democracy, the freedom of press is right there.”

She said the raid raises “a lot of concerns and a lot of questions for us.”

