PSU: Stop off-campus socializing

Off-campus gatherings of young adults appear to have contributed to an increase in positive cases of COVID-19, officials with Pittsburg State University and the Crawford County Health Department announced at a news briefing on Wednesday.

Since the start of classes in mid-August, 15 students have tested positive for the virus. That’s in addition to 34 COVID-positive students who are in isolation, and an additional 70 in quarantine as identified close contacts of those infected.

In the past week, infection rates have escalated quickly among the 18-25 age group in Crawford County. Crawford County has recorded 599 positive COVID-19 cases.