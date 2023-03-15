 | Wed, Mar 15, 2023
Railroad says broken wheel likely caused Kansas derailment

Union Pacific officials believe a broken wheel likely caused a derailment that spilled denatured alcohol inside a Kansas refinery.

MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Union Pacific officials believe that a broken wheel likely caused this weekend’s derailment that spilled denatured alcohol inside a Kansas refinery.

Railroad spokeswoman Kristen South said crews continued to clean up the site of the derailment inside the CHS refinery in McPherson on Monday — one day after 13 cars came off the tracks.

Two of the derailed cars leaked alcohol into a ditch after the Sunday morning crash. But South said the McPherson fire department and staff at the refinery were able to quickly contain the spill.

