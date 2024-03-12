Records show 11 kids died in Kansas foster care in 2023

TOPEKA — Eleven youths died in the state’s often-scrutinized foster care system during 2023, according to records from the state Department for Children and Families.

The department released the records through a Kansas Open Records Act request filed by Kansas Reflector following demands for accountability in the wake of the death of a 5-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted and died last year after living in a homeless camp.

Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard said the department works to provide safety and resources for children in the system. Howard also is urging the Legislature to change the law to allow for more information to be made public in cases of abuse and neglect.