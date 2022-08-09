 | Tue, Aug 09, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Recount decision needed in treasurer’s race

Because the race was so close, state law requires counties to audit 10% of the ballots from every precinct by hand.

By

State News

August 9, 2022 - 4:42 PM

Register file photo

TOPEKA — The Republican race for state treasurer may be unresolved for at least another week, when three of the state’s largest counties certify results from the primary election and decide whether to count or discard an unknown number of provisional ballots.

But state law requires the candidates, who were separated by just 458 votes after several counties canvassed on Monday, to request a recount by 5 p.m. Friday. The candidate who makes the request is responsible for the cost, and state officials are uncertain about the price tag.

Steven Johnson, a state representative from Assaria, holds a narrow lead over Caryn Tyson, a state senator from Parker, in the statewide race. The winner will face Democratic state Treasurer Lynn Rogers in November.

Related
August 4, 2022
August 3, 2022
August 1, 2022
July 11, 2022
Most Popular