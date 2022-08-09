Recount decision needed in treasurer’s race

TOPEKA — The Republican race for state treasurer may be unresolved for at least another week, when three of the state’s largest counties certify results from the primary election and decide whether to count or discard an unknown number of provisional ballots.

But state law requires the candidates, who were separated by just 458 votes after several counties canvassed on Monday, to request a recount by 5 p.m. Friday. The candidate who makes the request is responsible for the cost, and state officials are uncertain about the price tag.

Steven Johnson, a state representative from Assaria, holds a narrow lead over Caryn Tyson, a state senator from Parker, in the statewide race. The winner will face Democratic state Treasurer Lynn Rogers in November.