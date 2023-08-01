 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
Report: Children removed from Medicaid rolls

About two-thirds of the 45,000 Kansans who have lost Medicaid coverage for procedural reasons are children, according to Kansas Action for Children.

August 1, 2023 - 1:05 PM

Christine Osterlund, deputy chief of operations for Kansas’ Medicaid program, joined U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids and Gov. Laura Kelly at a news conference to raise awareness about a challenging application process for thousands of Kansans who might lose KanCare coverage. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR/TIM CARPENTER

TOPEKA — A Kansas advocacy organization said state records indicated children comprised two-thirds of the 45,000 people who have lost Medicaid coverage for procedural reasons since the restart in April of eligibility assessments halted during the COVID-19 emergency.

Kansas Action for Children, a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization in Topeka, said Kansas Department of Health and Environment statistics showed 62.3% of Kansans dropped from KanCare because of application issues were children.

“As children’s coverage has been discontinued until their caregivers submit the renewal form or reapply, this will cause a significant disruption to kids receiving time-sensitive health services,” said Heather Braum, health policy Advisor of Kansas Action for Children. “Sadly, their caregivers might not even know coverage has been discontinued until trying to access services for their children.”

