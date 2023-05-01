 | Mon, May 01, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Report: Crimes down in Pittsburg

State News

May 1, 2023 - 4:49 PM

PITTSBURG — Crimes are down in Pittsburg, at least for the first quarter of 2023, the Pittsburg Morning Sun reported.

Police Chief Brent Narges told the newspaper property crime numbers were up a tad, less than 1%, in 2022, but that violent crimes were down by more than 15%.

Since 2013, Pittsburg has implemented a half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax, which generates more than $2 million annually to fund public safety agencies in town, the Morning Sun noted. Voters recently extended the sales tax another 10 years to 2033.

Related
February 24, 2023
December 8, 2022
November 10, 2022
April 4, 2022
Most Popular