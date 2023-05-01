Report: Crimes down in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG — Crimes are down in Pittsburg, at least for the first quarter of 2023, the Pittsburg Morning Sun reported.

Police Chief Brent Narges told the newspaper property crime numbers were up a tad, less than 1%, in 2022, but that violent crimes were down by more than 15%.

Since 2013, Pittsburg has implemented a half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax, which generates more than $2 million annually to fund public safety agencies in town, the Morning Sun noted. Voters recently extended the sales tax another 10 years to 2033.