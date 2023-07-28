Report: Kansas hospitals fall short in making billing information transparent.

TOPEKA — Most Kansas hospitals are not complying with federal law requiring a publicly accessible online list of prices, according to a new report by Patient Rights Advocate.

The July report found only six of the 23 Kansas hospitals used in the study fully comply with the Hospital Price Transparency rule that went into effect Jan. 1, 2021. The rule requires all hospitals to provide clear pricing information on their website as both a comprehensive list that can be imported and read by a computer and a user-friendly display that includes a cost estimator for at least 300 of the most common services.

These regulations were put in place to allow patients to understand and compare medical costs.