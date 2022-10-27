 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Republicans seize on false report about Wichita drag show

A British tabloid falsely claimed the Kansas Department of Commerce funded a Wichita drag show. GOP gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt used it to bash Gov. Kelly. The claim has been debunked, but Schmidt continues to use the event as part of his campaign.

By

State News

October 27, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Derek Schmidt, GOP nominee for governor. Photo by KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event.

Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.

The Daily Mail — a publication deemed too unreliable to be used as a Wikipedia source — delivered an “exclusive” report Monday that falsely claimed the Kansas Department of Commerce provided funding to an arts commission that gave a grant to the organizer of the Oct. 22 DADA Ball in Wichita to help fund the drag show.

Related
October 26, 2022
March 8, 2022
March 9, 2021
October 4, 2019
Most Popular