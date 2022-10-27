Republicans seize on false report about Wichita drag show

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event.

Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.

The Daily Mail — a publication deemed too unreliable to be used as a Wikipedia source — delivered an “exclusive” report Monday that falsely claimed the Kansas Department of Commerce provided funding to an arts commission that gave a grant to the organizer of the Oct. 22 DADA Ball in Wichita to help fund the drag show.