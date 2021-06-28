 | Mon, Jun 28, 2021
Residents seek new town to protect rural lifestyle

A sprawling industrial park southwest of Kansas City is bringing development closer to rural homes. Residents want to incorporate a new town to give them more control over the area.

June 28, 2021 - 9:13 AM

Residents near the intermodal logistics park near Edgerton want to start a new town to give them more control over development. Photo by Flickr

EDGERTON, Kan. (AP) — Residents living on the outskirts of a sprawling industrial park southwest of Kansas City hope that creating their own town will protect their rural lifestyle from encroaching development.

Opposition to the massive Logistics Park Kansas City intermodal facility has been brewing for months, but it boiled over after the Edgerton City Council earlier this year agreed to rezone 700 rural acres to make way for more industrial properties south of Interstate 35, the Kansas City Star  reported. 

That’s bringing development closer to the rural homes residents say they bought to be surrounded by fields and pastures — not warehouses and semitrailers. They hope that incorporating their own town of will give them more say over their fates.

