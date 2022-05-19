Road rage led to fatal parking lot shootout

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A prolonged road rage incident involving two vehicles led to a shootout in a Lawrence grocery store parking lot that killed two men, police there said.

The incident happened Tuesday night when the driver of a sport utility vehicle and the occupants of a pickup truck interacted and argued over the truck’s loud tailpipe, the Lawrence Journal-World reported.

Police said the interaction went on for several miles before both vehicles whipped into the parking lot, nose-to-nose, and the SUV driver and a passenger in the truck got out armed with handguns and exchanged gunfire, hitting each other.