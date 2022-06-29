 | Thu, Jun 30, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Schmidt, Kelly at odds on Medicaid expansion

CJ Grover, campaign manager for Schmidt, said the attorney general could not support current proposals because they would assist able-bodied Kansans without children without a work requirement.

By

State News

June 29, 2022 - 5:21 PM

Derek Schmidt, a Republican gubernatorial candidate for governor, would not support Medicaid expansion in its current proposed form, said Katie Sawyer, his running mate, during a candidate forum over the weekend. (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector) Photo by (Tim Carpenter/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Katie Sawyer, Republican gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt’s running mate, said neither she nor the attorney general would support Medicaid expansion in its current proposed form.

Sawyer made the remarks at a candidate forum in Salina over the weekend in response to a question from an audience member who asked if Schmidt would support a plan to expand KanCare, the state-run Medicaid program. The audience member also questioned former Gov. Sam Brownback’s stance against expansion, arguing the state lost billions of dollars by not expanding.

“I can’t speak to what Gov. Brownback did,” Sawyer said. “What I will say pretty clearly is, as it stands right now in its current proposed form, Derek Schmidt would not be supportive of expanding Medicaid.”

Related
May 18, 2022
May 13, 2022
April 14, 2022
March 31, 2022
Most Popular