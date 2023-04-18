 | Tue, Apr 18, 2023
Schools cope with post-COVID behavior issues

Kansas educators report students came back from COVID with more behavioral problems. Long stretches of online learning meant limited socialization followed by adjusting to a return to the classroom.

State News

April 18, 2023 - 2:20 PM

Kansas public school officials report more fights between students and more violent attacks on teachers. Many blame the COVID pandemic, saying students are still adjusting to life back in the classroom. Photo by CARLOS MORENO/KCUR.ORG

Kansas schools are back to in-person classes after the pandemic, but students have come back rowdier and more prone to behavioral blow-ups.

In Wichita, the school year began with several large brawls and weapons arrests. In Shawnee Mission, high school principals have reported many ninth-grade students behaving more like seventh-graders. Across the state, school officials report more fights between students and more violent attacks on teachers.

“Pushing, shoving, hitting, slapping, throwing items,” said Jackie Tabor, a teacher at Harry Street Elementary in Wichita. “The amount of … physical violence has increased so much.”

