Sedgwick County has no plans for more COVID-19 safety measures

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Sedgwick County Commission has no immediate plans to follow a White House task force report that lays out additional measures officials should take to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity says communities and states were considered in the red zone if they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the week prior to the July 14 report.

Sedgwick County is in the “red zone” for cases, the Wichita Eagle reported. The report calls for more restrictive public health mandates, such as closing bars and more limits on gatherings.