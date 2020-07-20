Menu Search Log in

Sedgwick County has no plans for more COVID-19 safety measures

County would be 'in the red zone' according to new coronavirus task force report, but commission has no immediate intention of following recommendations.

By

State News

July 20, 2020 - 9:38 AM

Photo by NAID / TNS

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Sedgwick County Commission has no immediate plans to follow a White House task force report that lays out additional measures officials should take to slow the spread of COVID-19.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report released Thursday by the Center for Public Integrity says communities and states were considered in the red zone if they had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people in the week prior to the July 14 report.

Sedgwick County is in the “red zone” for cases, the Wichita Eagle reported. The report calls for more restrictive public health mandates, such as closing bars and more limits on gatherings.

Related
July 6, 2020
June 12, 2020
May 29, 2020
March 31, 2020
Trending