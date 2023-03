GIRARD — A two-vehicle head-on collision in Crawford County claimed the life of an Arizona woman and left another with serious injuries.

The Pittsburg morning Sun said Judith E. Keener of Kayenta, Ariz., died after her sport utility vehicle was struck by a car driven by Kelli L. Bradshaw, 43, of Walnut. The newspaper said Bradshaw’s 2016 Ford Taurus crossed the center line and hit Keener’s vehicle.

The accident occurred on K-47, about two miles west of Girard.