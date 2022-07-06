Senator wants officials out over vaccines

TOPEKA — Kansas Sen. Mark Steffen is calling for the top health officials in Reno County to resign or be fired for offering COVID-19 vaccines to young children.

In a June email to the county health department, the Hutchinson Republican, one of the most vocal legislators speaking out against the safe and effective vaccines, urged county commissioners to remove Karla Nichols and Karen Hammersmith from their posts should they decline to step down. This comes as some officials in other states are trying to stop the administration of the recently approved shots for children under 5 and as young as 6 months old.

Following confirmation from the Kansas Department of Health Environment regarding the rollout of vaccines, Reno County announced it would be receiving doses to be made available via appointment. In a series of Facebook posts, Steffen said a television news story indicated the department wanted to be a “leader” in providing these vaccines.