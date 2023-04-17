 | Mon, Apr 17, 2023
Shooting of Black teen who went to wrong house investigated

A Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers was shot twice by the homeowner. An investigation continues, including questions about whether the shooting was racially motivated.

By

State News

April 17, 2023 - 1:48 PM

Ralph Yarl was shot Thursday when he mistakenly rang the doorbell of a home in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by GOFUNDME/FAITH SPOONMORE VIA KCUR.ORG

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The investigation into the shooting by a homeowner of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers, includes questions about whether it was racially motivated, authorities in Kansas City, Missouri, said.

Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said Monday that his office is working with police to quickly review the case and determine if the homeowner should be charged.

“We understand how frustrating this has been, but we can assure the public that the system is working,” Thompson said in a news release. “As with any serious case submitted to our office, we will approach this case in an objective and impartial manner.”

