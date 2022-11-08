Solar farm opponents speak out

HOLTON — Terry Kaufman wears opposition on his shirt and his cap to development of a 2,000-acre solar energy facility on rolling hills in Jackson County.

Kaufman, who handed out yellow “no solar” pins ahead of a public meeting Monday on the issue, said he supported imposition by the Jackson County Commission of an 18-month moratorium on consideration of applications for utility-grade solar. Commissioners listened to a couple dozen people eager to share clashing perspectives, but didn’t vote on a pause that would give them time to study zoning regulations applicable to solar projects.

“My own idea is this whole solar proposition probably doesn’t have long term viability,” said Kaufman, who viewed with skepticism the future of an energy sector so reliant for profitability on tax credits.