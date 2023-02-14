 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Some lawmakers want to punish doctors who help transgender kids transition

A bill in the Statehouse would cost doctors their licenses or subject them to lawsuits if they prescribe such treatments. That, in turn, could put the brakes on that treatment in Kansas.

By

State News

February 14, 2023 - 3:50 PM

Few empty seats remained as supporters and opponents of the bill packed into the committee room. Photo by Blaise Mesa/Kansas News Service

TOPEKA, Kansas — Puberty blockers, mastectomies, surgeries that remove “any body part or tissue” and prescribing estrogen to males or testosterone to females to treat gender dysphoria could be essentially unavailable in Kansas to people under 18.

The bill drew both praise and anger at a legislative hearing on Tuesday. People pushing for the new law see it as a way to protect children from life-altering treatments they might later regret. Advocates for transgender rights say restricting access to these procedures could kill people.

