 | Wed, Dec 17, 2025
Menu Search Log in

Space-flown Santa hat on display at Costmosphere

The Kansas Cosmosphere has a unique Santa hat, because it was included when astronauts flew to space aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery in 1999.

By

State News

December 17, 2025 - 2:13 PM

Wearing Santa hats, astronauts John M. Grunsfeld and Steven L. Smith blend with the season for a brief celebration on the mid deck of the Space Shuttle Discovery. The interruption was very brief as the two mission specialists shortly went about completing their suit-up process in order to participate in STS-103 space walk activity, performing needed work on the Hubble Space Telescope. Photo by Photo courtesy of the Kansas Cosmosphere

TOPEKA — The science behind Santa’s magical ability to traverse the world in one night to deliver toys and joy may always remain a mystery.

But possibly, the jolly old fellow might have picked up a tip or two when his hat took a flight aboard Space Shuttle Discovery during a Hubble Space Telescope mission, called STS-103, in 1999.

Whether the hat has any real magical vibes is up for debate, but anyone who is interested can visit the Cosmosphere in Hutchinson to check it out. 

“STS-103 holds a unique place in spaceflight history as the only one of NASA’s 135 Space Shuttle missions to take place during the Christmas holiday,” a news release from the Cosmosphere said. “To mark the occasion, the crew found small ways to bring holiday cheer with them into orbit, even as they prepared for one of the most important scientific servicing missions ever conducted.”

The Santa hat on display was worn by astronaut John Grunsfeld during a brief holiday celebration on the Space Shuttle Discovery’s middeck, the release said. 

“Grunsfeld and his fellow mission specialists then began their suit-up procedures to carry out a series of critical spacewalks to service and upgrade the Hubble Space Telescope,” the news release said. 

STS-103 included three spacewalks and the replacement of key components on the telescope.

The space-flown Santa hat is part of the Cosmosphere’s 13 Days of Christmas activities celebration.

Related
May 6, 2025
March 5, 2020
February 11, 2020
April 20, 2018
Most Popular