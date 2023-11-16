 | Thu, Nov 16, 2023
St. Marys library gets new lease by removing LGBTQ books for kids

St Marys city commission has been threatening to end the library's lease over books that contain

State News

November 16, 2023 - 3:25 PM

The library had been working to appease St. Marys city commissioners, who said they wanted LGBTQ “garbarge” removed from library shelves. Photo by RACHEL MIRPO/KANSAS REFLECTOR

ST. MARYS — The public library in St. Marys has managed to hang onto its lease for one more year by removing all of the youth-oriented LGBTQ books from library shelves.

Library director Judith Cremer said the decision was the result of her efforts to work with the city commission, which has been threatening the library’s lease for more than a year. 

Cremer said the adult section of the St. Marys location still contains some LGBTQ books, but in the junior collection, there are “probably not” any books left that contain LGBTQ content.

