 | Thu, May 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

State board of education focuses on zero-tolerance policies

The second annual report from the Kansas Commission on Racial Equity and Justice focused on the social determinants of health, which include access to quality education.

By

State News

May 12, 2022 - 4:12 PM

Tiffany Anderson, co-chair of the commission and superintendent of Topeka Public Schools, discussed with the Kansas Board of Education ways schools could change resource officer relationships and offer alternative education to address concerns with zero-tolerance policies. (Screen capture of Kansas State Department of Education YouTube channel)

TOPEKA — The State Board of Education is focusing on recommendations from a state commission report on racial equity issues, particularly ways to update or address zero-tolerance policies in Kansas schools.

The second annual report from the Kansas Commission on Racial Equity and Justice focused on the social determinants of health, which include access to quality education. In the final set of recommendations, the panel homed in on several aspects of educator and staff training, ways to leverage funding for students in need, and partnerships to curb the school-to-prison pipeline.

Among areas the commission felt schools could improve upon was the dynamic between law enforcement officers in schools and students, said Tiffany Anderson, co-chair of the commission and superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. 

Related
May 10, 2022
April 15, 2022
July 16, 2021
December 30, 2020
Most Popular