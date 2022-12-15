 | Thu, Dec 15, 2022
State braces for spike in trifecta of illnesses during holiday season

COVID, flu and RSV patients fill hospitals.

With a “trifecta” of illnesses circulating in Kansas, health officials advise taking safety precautions and getting updated booster shots. Photo by GETTY IMAGES VIA KANSAS REFLECTOR

TOPEKA — Health officials urge Kansans to get booster shots before the holidays, warning of a “trifecta” of illnesses spreading this year, including flu, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and COVID-19, and a limited number of hospital beds available to treat these illnesses.

Only 10.2% of Kansans have received a bivalent booster shot, according to data provided by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The number of Kansans who completed a vaccination series is sitting at 57.2%.

None of the counties in Kansas has a vaccination rate of more than 70%. Johnson County has the highest vaccination rate, at 68.6%, and the lowest is in Doniphan County, which is at 33.3% vaccination, according to KDHE data.

