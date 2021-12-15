 | Wed, Dec 15, 2021
State considers change to substitute teacher policies during pandemic

A shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas schools is prompting the state board to consider temporarily modifying license requirements.

Mischel Miller, director of teacher licensure and accreditation at the Kansas State Department of Education, said the agency was considering ways of altering substitute teacher license requirements to help alleviate a shortage of part-time educators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by (Screen capture/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — Dramatic shortage of substitute teachers in Kansas public schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic is prompting the Kansas State Department of Education to consider temporarily modifying license requirements for people seeking part-time work in classrooms, officials said Tuesday.

Teacher retirements, resignations and absences and the anxiety felt by potential substitutes about the coronavirus fuel a daily labor shortage in districts across the state.

The problem prompted some Kansas districts to place adults in classrooms without complying with a requirement that substitute teachers complete 60 hours of courses at an accredited college or university, said Mischel Miller, director of teacher licensure and accreditation at the state Department of Education.

