Menu Search Log in

State could create courts to help veterans

Kansas officials want to establish special courts to help keep veterans out of prison when possible.

By

State News

December 21, 2020 - 9:23 AM

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials in Kansas’ judicial system want to establish more special courts aimed at keeping veterans with behavioral, mental health or substance abuse issues out of prison.

But they are pursing the idea amid the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s own budget problems.

Johnson County established the state’s first veterans court in 2016, and it remains the only one in Kansas. District Judge Timothy McCarthy says at least 40 veterans have graduated from its programs and none have come back to the criminal justice system, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.

Related
January 2, 2020
December 24, 2019
September 29, 2016
December 1, 2012
Trending