State ditches voucher plan that extended to private schools

TOPEKA — The Legislature canned a much-debated voucher program that would allow unregulated private schools to receive state dollars and put federal COVID-19 relief funds toward special education.

The measure narrowly passed the House by 65-58 Thursday and failed in the Senate by 17-20 early Friday, following heated late-night speeches from Democrats and Republicans.

Neither chamber attempted to take up legislation determining K-12 education funding for the next few calendar years. That bill was criticized because it was a massive piece of legislation that blended state funding for K-12 education with provisions from about nine other bills, including funding for mental health needs in schools, a form of parental rights legislation and an extension of the statewide mill school finance levy.