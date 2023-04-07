 | Fri, Apr 07, 2023
State ditches voucher plan that extended to private schools

“I think this is a very bad bill,” said Sen. Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, during the Senate’s debate on the voucher proposal.

By

State News

April 7, 2023 - 3:46 PM

Rep. Brenda Landwehr said students were graduating from public schools in Kansas without knowing how to read or write. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA — The Legislature canned a much-debated voucher program that would allow unregulated private schools to receive state dollars and put federal COVID-19 relief funds toward special education.

The measure narrowly passed the House by 65-58 Thursday and failed in the Senate by 17-20 early Friday, following heated late-night speeches from Democrats and Republicans. 

Neither chamber attempted to take up legislation determining K-12 education funding for the next few calendar years. That bill was criticized because it was a massive piece of legislation that blended state funding for K-12 education with provisions from about nine other bills, including funding for mental health needs in schools, a form of parental rights legislation and an extension of the statewide mill school finance levy. 

